T&D Region under tornado watch

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation.

In addition, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. A few thunderstorms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well.

Also, a lake wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. The NWS expects south winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

