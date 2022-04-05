T&D Region under tornado watch; several closures announced

The T&D Region is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes in the area.

In the event there is a tornado warning issued, individuals should enter into the lowest floor of their home and into an interior room without any exterior walls.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet of a sturdy building.

Due to the severe weather, Orangeburg City Council canceled its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting and rescheduled it to this coming Thursday at 6 p.m. City Council meetings are held in the city gym.

The Orangeburg and Calhoun County school districts dismissed students early Tuesday and canceled all after-school activities.

In addition:

• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced that due to the possibility of inclement weather, it will close at 1= p.m. Tuesday, April 5. All afternoon and evening classes are canceled beginning at 12:30 p.m. for the remainder of the day. The college will resume its normal operating schedule Wednesday, April 6.

• South Carolina State University will cancel classes and dismiss nonessential employees at 2 p.m. Tuesday in light of approaching severe weather. The Washington Dining Hall and The Pitt quick-serve dining area in the Student Center will close at 4:30 p.m.

Maintenance crews will place sandbags at potentially vulnerable locations in Belcher Hall, Davis Hall, Hodge Hall, Crawford Engineering Building and Lewis Laboratories. Faculty and staff are asked to vacate these buildings by 2 p.m.

Students and employees are advised to take an abundance of caution when outside and/or traveling. Residential students are advised to remain in their residence halls throughout the inclement weather.

Emergency contacts: Campus Police 803-378-4754 and after hours maintenance 803-596-6030.

Essential personnel are to remain on campus per supervisors’ instructions.

Also, S.C. State's Spring Honors and Awards Convocation has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 6, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event had been scheduled to post today at 3 p.m. Tuesday via SC State’s YouTube Channel. The program will remain available for later viewing.

• Orangeburg County will close early today, April 5, 2022, at 1 p.m... This notice does not include Emergency Services, Sheriff's Department, Detention Center, EMS, Buildings and Grounds, or Public Works, because they have their own inclement weather procedures.

Should you need to perform any monetary transactions, please do so on the county website at www.orangeburgcounty.org or, if it is safe to do so, in the dropbox at the County Administration Building.

Should circumstances change, the county will make operational adjustments accordingly. Updates will be provided at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Orangeburg County’s main phone line at 803-533-1000, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets, and the county’s Facebook page.

• City of Orangeburg offices will be closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather concerns.

• As a result of potential severe weather, the April 5 Orangeburg City Council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. at the City Gym.

• Voorhees College announced the closing of campus at noon Tuesday. The Women’s Legacy Lecture Series, scheduled for 11 a.m., has been canceled and the carnival will close at noon.

Employees and students are urged to monitor Voorhees e-mail accounts for updates and visitors may monitor the Voorhees website (www.voorhees.edu) and area media outlets for updates.

• Claflin University offices will close, and classes will end at 2 p.m. Tuesday. All other on-campus events are also postponed.

Students are encouraged to check Moodle for instructions from their professors. Updates will be sent by email, posted on social media, and sent through the emergency text messaging service (Panther Alerts) to alert the campus community of when the university will reopen and when classes will resume.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0