T&D Region under frost warning

The T&D Region is under a frost advisory for early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. A few outlying areas may have light freeze.

Individuals with sensitive outdoor vegetation may want to cover their plants if they intend to keep them alive, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be the lowest seen in the Orangeburg area since early March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.