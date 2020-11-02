 Skip to main content
T&D Region under frost warning
editor's pick

T&D Region under frost warning

National Weather Service logo

NWS logo

 Wikimedia Commons

The T&D Region is under a frost advisory for early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. A few outlying areas may have light freeze.

Individuals with sensitive outdoor vegetation may want to cover their plants if they intend to keep them alive, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be the lowest seen in the Orangeburg area since early March.

