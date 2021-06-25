T&D Region towns to mark Independence Day

Towns across The T&D Region are gearing up to salute the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by giving residents an opportunity to celebrate with food, music and fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are some of the events planned this year:

Bamberg

The City of Bamberg 4th of July Celebration promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Sunday, July 4.

The Visions Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Bamberg County Library. Food, arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand from 6 to 10 p.m.

A fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the walking trail in front of the Bamberg County Library from 7 to 8 p.m.

A Fourth of July Parade honoring veterans and first responders will be held from 8:30 to 9 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. 78 and Fire Tower Road and end at U.S. 78 and Hunters Chapel Road.

The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.