T&D Region towns to mark Independence Day

Towns across The T&D Region are gearing up to salute the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by giving residents an opportunity to celebrate with food, music and fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday.
Here are some of the events planned this year:
Bamberg
The City of Bamberg 4th of July Celebration promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Sunday, July 4.
The Visions Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Bamberg County Library. Food, arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand from 6 to 10 p.m.
A fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the walking trail in front of the Bamberg County Library from 7 to 8 p.m.
A Fourth of July Parade honoring veterans and first responders will be held from 8:30 to 9 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. 78 and Fire Tower Road and end at U.S. 78 and Hunters Chapel Road.
The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.
Everybody's invited to bring their lawn chairs to the berm and enjoy the colorful pyrotechnics.
Alcohol is prohibited at the event.
South Fork
Patriotic Paddle
Outdoor enthusiasts can also celebrate the Fourth of July at the South Fork Patriotic Paddle, a canoe/kayak trip sponsored by the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce. The trip will take place on the South Fork of the Edisto River (decorations are optional).
The paddle will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, with boats launching from Bobcat Landing on U.S. Highway 301. The six-mile paddle will end at Brabham’s Landing. Free shuttle service will be provided. To rent a boat and gear, call 803-614-9836. For more information, call 803-245-4427 or 803-300-1972, or email info@bambergcounty.org or lgbell@mindspring.com.
Elloree
The Town of Elloree will hold an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Joe Miller Park starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob and ice cream will be on sale. Food tickets are $1 per ticket.
The picnic will be followed by a patriotic program with special music throughout the evening provided by DJ Don (Don Weidle).
The day will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display that will begin just after dark.
For more information, call Elloree Town Hall at 803-897-2821, email clerk@elloreesc.com or visit www.elloreesc.com.
Eutawville
The Town of Eutawville will light up with fireworks to mark the 4th of July holiday.
The town invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a day of food and fun to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Eutawville Ball Field, 419 Porcher Ave.
A DJ, concessions and a dunk tank, where individuals can try their hand at dunking the town mayor, will be on hand. An Independence Day fireworks show will begin at sundown.
Concession proceeds benefit the Eutawville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. Food choices will include popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy, snow cones and drinks. Gifts and donations will be appreciated.
For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374.
Holly Hill
The Town of Holly Hill will hold its annual Bennett Circle Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, beginning at the intersection of Bennett Circle and Bunch Ford Road.
Holly Hill will also be holding its Independence Blowout from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Gilmore Park.
A variety of food will be featured, including goodies from Sista’s Hand and Braylon’s Wings & Tings. Popcorn and drinks will also be available.
The band Smokehouse will provide live music.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, tents and coolers.
Alcohol is prohibited.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD