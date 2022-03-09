T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E football players sign with colleges

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 15, Wade Hampton 3 (5 innings)

Branchville's Ben Wimberly threw a complete game allowing five hits and striking out six to earn the win for the Yellow Jackets.

Bubba Lytle paced the Branchville offense with two hits including a grand slam home run and five RBIs. Nathan Bauer added two hits and two walks along with two RBIs and Harrison Wimberly finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Claflin's Adams named to All-Region team

Claflin freshman sprinter Zoe Adams has been named to the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Women's Indoor Track & Field All-Region team.

The all-region honor is given to athletes that finish in the top five of each individual event. Adams posted the top time in the women's 400 meter dash after running a 55.65 at the CIAA Indoor Championship and fifth-best time in the 200 meter dash after running a 25.03.

Adams earned a spot in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Women's Indoor national championship set tp begin Friday in Pittsburg, Kan.

