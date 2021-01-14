T&D Region sees new coronavirus deaths, cases

An Orangeburg resident in the 65 and over age category has died of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, a Calhoun County resident’s death was probably due to coronavirus. That person was also in the 65 and over age category.

An additional 81 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 4,809 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 337,845 and confirmed deaths to 5,420.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 81 new cases, 5,940 total cases and a total of 161 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,039 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 10 new cases, 905 total cases and a total of 20 deaths and 4 probable deaths.