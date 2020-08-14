T&D Region school districts to get PPE from state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

T&D Region schools will receive personal protective equipment (PPE) under a plan announced by Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster was joined recently by local legislative leaders and educators at Wateree Elementary School to announce the allocation of funds for the purposes of PPE to school districts.

Every school district in the state was asked to make a request to fulfill its PPE needs, and every district's request was fully funded.

“It’s absolutely critical that our students, teacher, administrators, and other school employees are provided the resources they need to operate our schools in the safest possible way,” McMaster said. “We’re proud to be in Kershaw today to celebrate this important investment.”

Orangeburg County School District, Calhoun County School District and Bamberg school districts 1 and 2 will receive PPE.

As requested, Bamberg 1 and 2 will also receive plexi-glass desk shields.