T&D Region officials planning for virus; major focus is spreading health tips

T&D Region emergency preparedness officials are urging residents to use common sense as they prepare for coronavirus, which has symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley is following the county’s pandemic plan, with the S.C. Department Health and Environmental Control serving as the lead agency for the county’s pandemic response.
“The big component right now is pushing that public education: wash your hands, don't touch your face, to push what DHEC is trying to push to the public and get it out to as many places as we can,” Staley said.
The county emergency services department has already held training sessions for response and preparedness.
“Part of that process is for us to look at our areas where we have large numbers of people, like South Carolina State University and Claflin, to make sure that they get the latest information on the virus, the latest information from DHEC and that they get the planning piece going for the response to the pandemic to make sure they're prepared,” Staley said.
He said quarantine protocols have not been discussed because officials don’t see it on the horizon.
“We work through our planning processes and stuff on that with DHEC, which is the lead on the response for us,” Staley said.
He added, “We're just working with the universities, the colleges, the schools and the big industries that have several hundred, several thousand employees to get them to help us message: wash your hands, don't touch your face, keep your work spaces and your environment clean around you so that it would help prevent the virus from spreading."
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county has addressed the “multiple scenarios” it has to deal with in working to thwart the spread of the virus.
“We have to deal with the taxpayer coming into to a window to pay taxes, but we also have to deal with the kids at the library, we have to deal with the EMS worker going into somebody's house who's sick and the sheriff's deputy who picks somebody up whether they have it or not. So we have all those protocols in place,” Young said.
He said cleaning agents have already been pre-ordered for county buildings and most of the county’s payment windows already have glass barriers.
Department heads and elected officials have received training from DHEC and the county’s emergency services department on the virus and “what are the symptoms, and also to quell any rumors or fears,” Young said.
The administrator said county offices have also been supplied with hand sanitizers and that masks have been adequately stored up for emergency service and law enforcement personnel “who have to come directly in contact with a person.”
“The mask does you no good unless you're dealing with somebody who actually has it. So we do not want to make a run on those things to cause it to the point that the hospital and the emergency service personnel do not have them,” Young said.
The county sent out a statement to its employees on the virus and how they can protect themselves, and the Regional Medical Center has also updated the county on its capacity to deal with a potential outbreak, Young said.
“And we also have looked at and worked with our detention center and other vulnerable populations as far as anything that may trigger something that we have to deal with. We also changed the protocol on the transit system, where the buses are wiped down after so many stops to keep down any virus or anything that would be exchanged by touching rails, seats and things of that nature,” he said.
The administrator added, “Of course, the ambulances already have a protocol that's long been standing to keep germs and bacteria down in the ambulances. So things already had a protocol to be wiped down after every call."
Young said the county is putting safety first.
“We have an emergency services director who is well versed and also has helped a lot of other entities with their planning. We're very strong in our planning aspect. We believe in it, and we have multiple pieces of equipment that we have ready for the case if we do have a large breakout issue,” he said.
Bamberg County Emergency Services Director Brittany Barnwell said the county’s preparedness measures have not gone much beyond preliminary planning and urging people to practice basic cleanliness such as with hand washing.
“We’re going to have the regional emergency manager from SCEMD (South Carolina Emergency Management Division) come down on Wednesday, and we’re going to update the department heads and nursing homes and colleges and schools and so forth,” Barnwell said.
She added, “We’ll just give them some tips to make sure they stay coronavirus free as far as in washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and Lysol and things like that. We’re just going to give them tips on how to keep them safe, just the simple tips. You can go ahead and continue doing what you were doing before as far as cleanliness and things of that nature.”
Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said, “We’re not doing a whole lot yet because it hasn’t made its way to the county.”
He said the county follows DHEC and South Carolina Emergency Management recommendations for the virus.
“Obviously, we are working on some contingency plans should we have any issues with the corona virus,” Chojnacki said. One of the contingency plans includes setting up a program for staff to work remotely should they be needed.
“I’ve made recommendations that the CDC and DHEC has said that if you’ve got a cough, a fever and difficulty breathing, you should stay home and obviously contact DHEC to get tested and that kind of information,” he said.
Chojnacki said urging common sense preventive measures like hand washing and staying home when you’re sick is paramount.
“That’s exactly the case, things that we’ve been telling people all along with the cold or flu. If you’re sick, stay home. It’s basically just the common sense information. You don’t want to get anybody else sick,” he said.
Chojnacki said individuals should pay attention to their local news outlets to keep up with what is happening with the disease, including its spread and preventive measures against it. He said individuals can also access information from the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ccemasc.