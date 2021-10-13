T&D Region litter cleanups start soon

Orangeburg County Litter Control is hosting their fall cleanup event from Saturday, Oct. 16 to Sunday Oct. 31.

Marie Canty of Keep America Beautiful stated that Orangeburg County has an extreme litter problem, and she hopes to see over 200 participants involved in the cleanup in the following weeks. She added that past volunteers have been excellent, and she looks forward to meeting new people who wish to improve the county’s image.

Canty said volunteers can sign up by visiting her office at 1550 Henley St. in Room 103, calling at 803-533-6162, or emailing at litter@ornageburgcounty.org to pick your own date, time and street. They will provide trash bags, trash sticks and safety vests for all volunteers. Canty added that it isn’t just the spring and fall cleanup where people can make a difference; her office will offer supplies yearround to those who wish to make a difference by keeping their county clean.

Calhoun County

A Calhoun County countywide litter pickup event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15. The county hosts a countywide pickup three times a year.

All the materials will be provided for volunteers.

The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m.