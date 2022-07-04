T&D Region July 4th celebrations reach Monday climax

Independence Day festivities continue Monday in The T&D Region.

Orangeburg

Orangeburg County will be celebrating “Freedom, Fireworks & Friends” from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

Food, bouncy houses and slides for children and a mechanical bull for adults will be featured at the celebration, where live music will begin at 6 p.m.

Full as a Tick, Fiske Fries and 3 Cooks and a Miracle are among the food vendors which will be featured at the celebration.

Seating is limited, so lawn chairs are welcome. Shelters will be in place for individuals to gather under in the event of rain.

Bamberg

The City of Bamberg 4th of July Fest promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Monday, July 4.

A car cruise-in will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bamberg Civic Center.

The shag band Anybody’s Guess of Aiken will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Guess Park, located at 3956 East Railroad Ave. Food will also be on hand from 6 to 10 p.m.

Food vendors include, but are not limited to: Tisha’s Tatoes; Wunder Drink Specialties; Full as a Tick; Gullah Express-Super Seafood; Fuse Tacos; Johnson’s Ice Cream Truck; Taco Ramon; Nonies Slushies; A and B Snack Shak; April Funnel Cakes; S Moody’s Fried Fish; Blanche’s Sweets; Kimmie’s Boiled Peanuts and DeJuan’s Delights.

A Fourth of July Parade will begin at 8 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 East.

The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.

Eutawville

The Town of Eutawville will hold an Independence Day celebration at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Eutawville Community Park at 137 Porcher Ave. in Eutawville.

There will be a DJ, food concessions, a dunk booth and face painting.

A fireworks show will begin at sunset.

Individuals are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374.

Springfield

The Town of Springfield will hold a 4th of July celebration at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Bethea Ballfield on Railroad Avenue.

The celebration will include a golf cart parade, hamburgers and hotdogs cooked up by the Springfield Fire Department members and a fireworks display. Snow cones and water will also be available.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.