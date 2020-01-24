Unemployment rates rose slightly throughout The T&D Region in December but still were near historically low levels, according to numbers released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
'My passion was to take care of the employees': Longtime FHC employee retires after nearly half century on job
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in December, the third-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.
The county’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in November.
Bamberg County’s rate rose to 4.5% in December from 4.3 in November, the second-highest unemployment in the state. Only Allendale County had a higher December unemployment rate at 4.6%.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in December, up from 2.6% in November. It was tied in December with Abbeville, Lancaster and Union counties for the state’s 16th-highest unemployment rate.
You have free articles remaining.
The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 2.3%, down from 2.4% in November. The 2.3% rate is the lowest the state has ever seen.
According to the SCDEW, the state set a new record for the number of people working.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 3.5%.
Lexington and Charleston counties had South Carolina’s lowest unemployment rate in December at 1.9%.
Other area counties’ unemployment rates in November were:
• Barnwell – 3.5%
• Dorchester – 2.0%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.