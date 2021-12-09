T&D Region in incipient drought

The T&D Region is in the first stage of a drought, according to the S.C. Drought Response Committee.

The committee on Thursday upgraded the drought status of Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties to incipient drought.

The region has previously not been in a drought.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport has received .04 inches of rain since Nov. 1. Bamberg received about .35 inches of rain during this same time period.

Other areas such as North, Springfield and Denmark have received between 1-1/2 inches and 2 inches of rain during this time period.

Some areas surrounding Orangeburg did receive about a half an inch of rain Wednesday, but that was not enough to halt the drought declaration.

The North Fork Edisto River in Orangeburg has reported below-normal flows since November.

The committee says 31 other counties in the state are also in the incipient drought phase. Incipient is the first level of drought followed by moderate, severe and extreme.

Climate experts note South Carolina is currently in a La Nina weather pattern, which typically leads to warmer and drier conditions. Forecasters believe the next three months will continue to be warmer and drier than normal.

The concern over wildfires was the primary driving factor leading to the drought declaration.

Individuals who want to burn outdoors should have a fire break around the area to be burned, have a mechanism to stop the fire if it escapes, stay with the fire until extinguished and notify the Forestry Commission as required by state law when burning yard debris.

The S.C. Drought Response Committee will continue to monitor conditions throughout the winter.

