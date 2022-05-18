T&D Region heat to be near record

The heat is on.

The T&D Region will bake under the hottest temperatures so far this spring as the mercury is forecast to climb to about 99 degrees both Thursday and Friday under sunny skies.

"We have an upper-level ridge building over the Carolinas tomorrow and Friday and really warm temperatures with near-record highs are expected," Columbia National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Coleman said. "It is not uncommon to have mid to upper 90s in the middle to the end of May."

The temperatures could break record highs.

The record high temperature for Columbia on May 19, which is the closest weather reporting station with significant historic data from Orangeburg, is 98 set in 1996 and the same 98 was reached on May 20, 1964.

The normal high temperature for Columbia is in the middle 80s for this time of year.

A weak system approaching from the northwest may spark strong to severe storms by the evening hours Thursday. The T&D Region has a marginal risk for severe storms with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Temperatures are forecast to fall back to near normal the the second half of the weekend into next week, with highs in the lower 80s. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will also come back into the forecast Saturday and last through Tuesday of next week, helping to keep high temperatures at bay.

Looking ahead for the next two weeks, temperatures in the region will continue to be above normal and precipitation is expected to be above normal as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for beating the heat.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates.

If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.

Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness. Some signs of a heat-related illness are heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache.

