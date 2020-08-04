T&D Region ‘dodged a major bullet’; Isaias brought a little rain, wind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The T&D Region was spared the worst Monday when Tropical Storm Isaias was weaker and farther east than expected.

Clouds, some rain showers and moderate gusty winds were the extent of the storm's local impact.

"We dodged a major bullet with this one," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

He said one tree was reported down in the Bowman area on Ebenezer Road.

The strongest wind gust reported in Orangeburg County was about 30 mph in the Springfield area. Gusts reached 22 mph at Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

There are no recording stations around Lake Marion where the strongest winds were forecast, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Proud.

There were no other reports of storm damage or significant power outages in the region. There were also no reports of flooding.

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said it was “smooth sailing” for the utility.

"All's well that ends well," Etters said.

DPU reached out to utilities on the coast near the Myrtle Beach area to see if they needed assistance but were informed they did not.