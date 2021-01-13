T&D Region counties awaiting vaccination locations

"We're working to try to change that. Another part of this equation is most county employees fall within Phase 1b or Phase 1c. You can see law enforcement, corrections officers are in 1b and teachers are in 1b; 1c is probably going to be the rest of our county employees.

"Now, they (DHEC officials) haven't provided us with any information on how to get registered yet, but what we're doing now is surveying all of the departments to find out which employees within those departments wish to receive the vaccine so that we can have their names submitted immediately for Phase 1b and 1c," Preston said.

The county administrator said that DHEC's regional director thought that the vaccination would probably be available locally toward the end of January or the first of February.

"My feeling is it's probably not going to be available until the middle of next month. So we'll have to wait and see," he said, noting that the county would be posting on its website information on where individuals 70 years old and over and others included in Phase 1a can go to get registered for an appointment "once we figure out or know exactly where you need to go."