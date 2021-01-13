T&D Region counties awaiting vaccination locations

Officials in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are waiting to be able to provide the general population with vaccinations against the coronavirus in their local areas, but challenges remain.
"The number of locations currently able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine is limited because South Carolina, like all states, has limited doses of vaccine," S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesperson Laura Renwick said in an email.
"As the federal government is able to distribute more and more doses to our state, more and more locations will begin to have doses available and be able to schedule more appointments for those 70 and older," she said.
Orangeburg hospital vaccinating health workers first; people ages 70-plus can begin scheduling vaccinations today
DHEC’s online map showing locations accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine went live Wednesday at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. It provides contact information for scheduling appointments.
There are two sites in Orangeburg both both are currently not accepting appointments from the general population, and there are no sites in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
While the state has included individuals age 70 and older with health care workers in the first phase of the vaccination rollout, the Regional Medical Center has announced that it has no plans to vaccinate the general population right now. Interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson says RMC is instead focusing on inoculating health care workers across Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Doctors Care Orangeburg at 1748 St. Matthews Road is the only other site included on the map for Orangeburg County and is also not accepting any appointments.
Renwick said the information in the locator map is provided to DHEC with assistance from the South Carolina Hospital Association and other vaccine providers and its status can change based on vaccine availability.
"The status of facilities on the map can change daily, and more locations will be added to the map in the coming days and weeks. DHEC is also working to ensure locations are able to provide vaccine in rural and underserved communities," she said.
Individuals are asked to check the vaccine locator map regularly for updated information.
DHEC has also set up a Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment, one which "is expected to continue to experience high call volume," Renwick said.
"We ask all South Carolinians to please be patient as we work to make certain the limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine that's available in our state are provided first and foremost to those most vulnerable to this deadly disease.
"South Carolina receives weekly shipments of vaccine from the federal government, typically at the beginning of each week. The most current vaccine allocation information for South Carolina is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts," she said.
In the meantime, county officials are awaiting direction from the state on when and where it will receive the vaccine.
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said, "What's on the radar right now is them getting enough vaccine in to the state. I know of at least one pharmacy that is in the mix to try and get the vaccine and administer it when it comes in. We're just waiting on DHEC to release it. They're just waiting on getting enough in to do it."
He said he has been working with a local pharmacy to handle vaccine distribution for individuals age 70 and older, who have most recently been added to the phased-in list.
"We want to get the vaccine as fast as we can here for the people who are in the phase to get it. We've been working through Phase 1a, getting the EMS responders, hospital staff and people like that vaccinated. We're getting the vaccine down for that and getting that done," Staley said.
He said he has been in coordination with DHEC officials to try to get more pharmacies up and able to provide the vaccine locally to the general population of those age 70 and older.
"We're working it. I'm pushing it and trying to get the vaccine here for that age group. The key to some of that is going to be monitoring the DHEC website. They'll bring sites on as they get enough vaccine to distribute to the sites," Staley said.
"We're trying to work with some of our pharmacies to make sure they're geared up and in place and ready to start doing whenever it comes in," he said.
Bamberg County
Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said during a Jan. 11 meeting of Bamberg County Council that the county does not yet know where county residents will be able to get vaccinations.
"DHEC hasn't been able to share that with us yet, but we think it's probably going to be sites outside of Bamberg County. I do know that right now in Bamberg County there is not a location where you can do and receive the vaccination," Preston said.
"(With) the nursing home, for example, my understanding is that the residents have not been vaccinated yet, and the Walgreen's in Orangeburg is actually going to be coordinating those vaccinations," said Preston, noting that he had spoken with DHEC's regional director on Jan. 8.
"I asked him why our own local drug stores couldn't administer that. He said it's a federal requirement and we would have too many facilities located within the mileage requirement. I'm kind of upset about that because I also learned that the freestanding emergency room at this time will not be providing those vaccinations," he said.
The Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center is located at 1524 Barnwell Highway between Denmark and Barnwell.
"We're working to try to change that. Another part of this equation is most county employees fall within Phase 1b or Phase 1c. You can see law enforcement, corrections officers are in 1b and teachers are in 1b; 1c is probably going to be the rest of our county employees.
"Now, they (DHEC officials) haven't provided us with any information on how to get registered yet, but what we're doing now is surveying all of the departments to find out which employees within those departments wish to receive the vaccine so that we can have their names submitted immediately for Phase 1b and 1c," Preston said.
The county administrator said that DHEC's regional director thought that the vaccination would probably be available locally toward the end of January or the first of February.
"My feeling is it's probably not going to be available until the middle of next month. So we'll have to wait and see," he said, noting that the county would be posting on its website information on where individuals 70 years old and over and others included in Phase 1a can go to get registered for an appointment "once we figure out or know exactly where you need to go."
Preston added, "Phase 2 was supposed to be when everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccination. The way it was explained to me is that drug stores within your community would offer it, but what I was told on (Jan. 8) was that drug stores in our community would not offer it.
"They asked us to provide a couple of locations in the county. We did that, but we don't think those two locations are going to be enough to be able to make sure that everyone in the county has an opportunity."
He said the state's phased rollout is a work in progress.
"This is kind of a moving target right now, and we're staying on it daily to try to get as much information as we can and to try to decipher it. ... DHEC is waiting on guidance from the federal government, and we're just kind of getting through this one day at a time," Preston said.
In the meantime, he said mask wearing and social distancing will be among the steps necessary to curb the spread of the virus and as much information as possible will be posted to the county's website at http://www.bambergcountysc.gov/.
"We need to wear a mask and get tested when we think we're getting sick, or even before we get sick, or after large gatherings and to try to continue to practice the physical distancing," Preston said.
He noted that the Hampton County Hospital had extra vaccines that officials offered to the county to vaccinate county fire personnel.
"We think we can probably get most of them done through Hampton County. We're trying to coordinate that right now. So if you do have hospitals that have extra vaccine, they are trying to make sure they're made available to the general public," Preston said.
Calhoun County
Dave Chojnacki, director of emergency management in Calhoun County, said, "We have submitted our application for EMS to be a provider. It has been approved, and now we're waiting for the application to be activated. When that happens, then we should be able to receive the vaccine and start offering it."
"Currently our employees in EMS and law enforcement and fire, those that are eligible to receive the vaccine as medical first responders, are receiving it through RMC," he said.
He said once the county's application has been approved, then the county can begin vaccinating those in the local community age 70 and older.
"We've got everything we need to do that, all of the supplies and equipment and everything. It's just a matter of DHEC getting us activated in their system," Chojnacki said.
He said does not know how long that process will be, but that it is important to be able to provide the vaccine locally.
"It's going to certainly help the residents of Calhoun County so that they can get it locally in the county. That's what we're looking to do, service the citizens of Calhoun County so that they don't have to go outside of the county to receive it. It might be a hardship for some of our residents to do so. So we're just looking to make life as easy for them as possible," Chojnacki.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD