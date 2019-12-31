Oliver “Buddy” Pough’s impact on his hometown is beyond even his dreams.
Pough’s success in 2019 has snowballed into a spectacle garnering national attention. He became South Carolina State University’s winningest football coach, was named the MEAC Coach of the Year and BoxToRow Co-Coach of the Year, and captured his seventh MEAC championship.
For one of the most successful and memorable years of his 18 as S.C. State’s head coach, Pough is The Times and Democrat's 2019 Person of the Year. He becomes the 11th person to receive the annual award begun in 2009.
Cathy Hughes, T&D publisher, said, "Sometimes it’s just too easy. The selection of Buddy Pough as The T&D Person of the Year for 2019 was an obvious one.
"His accomplishments this year are the exclamation point on a career that to date has been exemplary. The now-winningest football coach at his alma mater S.C. State University, a standout season and a national coach-of-the-year recognition all speak to Buddy Pough the coach. But his off-the-field achievements and contributions add to those accomplishments to make him not only our 'coach' of the year but the 2019 T&D Person of the Year."
Pough’s journey to becoming a figure synonymous with S.C. State began as a child who didn’t want to attend the same school where his mom worked as a teacher.
“I’m from out there where the Orangeburg drag strip is. If you go down past Buck Ridge about another mile, my mom lives out there now. That’s our home place now. So I was technically living in the Edisto school district, but I went to Orangeburg schools because my mom was the math teacher at Edisto. I didn’t want to be in the same school with my mom,” Pough said.
Pough became familiar with his future alma mater as an elementary school student attending Felton Laboratory School on S.C. State’s campus.
Pough then attended Orangeburg High School, where he played football and baseball.
“I was fortunate as all get out because in high school I had an opportunity to play for a guy who might have been one of the top high school football coaches in the history of the state. A guy named Dick Sheridan,” Pough said.
“I had the opportunity to go to some other schools. I had offers from like The Citadel and places like that,” Pough said.
Pough returned to S.C. State after graduating high school to play football for the Bulldogs.
“Played two years for Coach Oree Banks, and then I played two years for Coach Jeffries. I’ve said this a lot of times, people are really probably sick of hearing it, but I don’t know sometimes why I’ve been so fortunate to keep getting thrown into places where I make these associations with all of these great men,” Pough said.
After his playing days ended, Pough enrolled in graduate school at S.C. State.
“I really didn’t do nearly as well in college as I probably should. I kind of got lost a little bit in college,” Pough said.
Pough said Coach Willie Jeffries encouraged him to stay at S.C. State.
“So, Coach Jeffries asked me to stay around for a little while. I broke into grad school — I was the last guy they let in and did really well in grad school,” Pough said.
“That got me going. I met my wife. My wife probably cleaned me up and got me going again. She’s probably the strongest influence on whether or not I’ve been worth a damn,” Pough said.
“From there I ended up getting into the profession.” Pough’s first coaching job was at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
“I coached a little bit of ball at O-W. Coach Jeffries leaves here to go to Wichita State, and when he left, my offensive line coach that I played for here at South Carolina State – a guy named Bill Davis – got the head job," Pough said. "When he got the job, immediately I was his first outside hire.
“He hires me to come back and I coach offensive line. I stay here and coach at South Carolina State for six or seven years. We had some really good teams and some really talented teams. I think once we had a team that maybe seven or eight guys made NFL rosters,” Pough said.
“And then we got fired. I go back to high school ball, coach O-W again from ’79 to about ’80.
Pough left O-W and began coaching at Keenan High School in Columbia before becoming the head coach at Fairfield Central High School.
After 11 years as a high school coach, he was hired as an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina football program.
“That was the strangest thing because that just doesn’t happen. You don’t go from high school ball to SEC, ACC. It just doesn’t happen. I was fortunate as all get out,” Pough said.
Pough served as an assistant on Brad Scott’s staff before Scott was fired in 1999. Lou Holtz kept Pough as an assistant after being hired to lead the Gamecock program.
“In the Brad Scott deal, Coach (Lou) Holtz comes on and keeps me. I’d actually had some offers to go work in some other places in the SEC, so I had established myself in a way where I could’ve probably gotten another college job. I wonder sometimes still today where I would’ve been if Coach Holtz hadn’t hired me, because I probably wouldn’t be here,” Pough said. “I don’t know where the heck I’d be.”
In 2002, Pough returned to S.C. State as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Since then, he has set numerous records and won several conference championships.
In October, Pough became the school’s all-time winningest coach after securing a 24-10 victory over Morgan State for his 129th win, breaking Jeffries' record.
Pough said he never dreamed of coming back to his alma mater to coach.
“It was fun to come back because I never thought I’d come back. And because we didn’t feel all that great about the fact that we’d gotten fired (with Bill Davis), I don’t know if I wanted to come back. My wife did not want to come back to Orangeburg. She had been here and she loved Columbia,” Pough said.
“If you had told me I was going to be here for this long, I’d call you all kind of stuff. First of all, I wouldn’t be working this long period,” Pough said.
“I’ve had some of the best college assistants that you could possibly have here,” he said.
Pough said a team needs good support from its university, a great staff and strong recruiting.
“It’s been obvious that we have good enough players. There are a lot of guys that I thought were better than some of those guys who played in the NFL who played here that didn’t make it,” Pough said.
“I can tell you that it’s been really fun,” Pough said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Pough has had a storied career at S.C. State. The head coach has developed his coaching philosophies over the years and credits them with his success.
“I think the one thing I believe in more than anything else is I think you’ve got to be great fundamentally. I think you’ve got to be disciplined, and I think you’ve got to be smart enough that you know what to do,” Pough said.
“As a coach, the most important thing that we do for our team is repetition on the right things the right percentage of times,” Pough said.
“My philosophy of coaching is to do the very best job you can, being as exact as you can in a way where your guys have a chance to be one step ahead of the opponent,” Pough said.
Pough’s reach and impact go beyond the field and the locker room walls and extend into the Orangeburg community and across the nation.
Pough has received high honors and awards from several community organizations. He said his community involvement stems from his ability to easily converse with people.
“I don’t know if I felt as if it was important or if it was kind of a natural deal for me. I’m kind of a people person. I know a lot of people in the town,” Pough said.
“You can always talk to me and have a conversation,” Pough said.
Pough's presence in the community is visible. He is one of the founders of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club, which was established during Pough’s first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
The organization brings together Orangeburg and surrounding areas to recognize local high school football players.
The meetings feature award presentations, a weekly update from Pough, as well as a guest speaker. Pough holds the organization in high regard.
“The first thing we did here was we started the Touchdown Club. That might be one of my proudest accomplishments. That fact that we’ve actually got a group together that’s lasted this amount of time, that’s a civic-style kind of organization,” Pough said.
“It’s a football group of people who kind of joined together by the love of the game. And it’s not only South Carolina State people, but it’s Carolina people, it’s Clemson people, it’s Citadel people, it’s Wofford people, it’s Furman people, it’s all of these different people together.”
Pough said the organization allows for a greater impact in the community.
“It gives us a chance to get to know pretty much everybody in this community,” Pough said.
“We simply enjoy each other’s company in a way where it works for us. A lot of that kind of stuff is the reason why we’ve been able to mix and get along in this community and be a part of this community,” Pough said.
Pough is to return for his 19th season as the leader of the Bulldogs in 2020. He’s excited about the upcoming season, noting the group of young players with experience returning on a team that shared the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with North Carolina A&T in 2019.
Pough said he doesn’t have any major plans for the future.
“I think I’ve had some good times in the profession. I’m going to be honest with you, I never would have thunk it, I never would have any inclination of the fact that you would have had all of those different opportunities and all the great things would have happened to us.”
