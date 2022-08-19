T&D news intern said he developed new skills, gained insight

University of South Carolina senior journalism student Caleb Bozard said his eight-week SCPA Foundation internship at The Times and Democrat gave him the ability to adapt to a newsroom environment and develop new reporting skills.

Bozard spent his summer as a reporting intern covering a variety of topics, including health care, primary night and local election coverage, Roe v. Wade overturn, local shelters and food pantries impacted by inflation, local clubs and fundraisers, arts stories and more.

"Lee Harter, Gene Crider and all of the staff at The T&D were constantly making sure I had what I needed to succeed and were always giving me chances to grow," Bozard said. "This summer, I covered a great variety of stories and even got experience in multimedia and wire service work, two of my biggest goals as a growing journalist."

Bozard said being in an environment surrounded by professionals gave him an insight to the universal skills needed in a newsroom. He also spent time assembling video packages and photos for his stories, which he said he had little to no experience with before the internship.

Executive Editor Lee Harter said the experience was excellent for the newspaper and Bozard.

"He performed much as a seasoned reporter, going after extra sources and exploring new ways to make his reporting interesting and relevant," Harter said.

Bozard said he's excited to put the skills he's learned this summer to use as news editor for The Daily Gamecock, UofSC's student newspaper.

"I can’t give enough thanks to everyone who had a part in making this summer possible, especially to the SCPA Foundation and The T&D," Bozard said. "I’m so excited to take what I learned this summer back to The Daily Gamecock and UofSC for my senior year."