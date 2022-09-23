 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D has problem with e-edition pages this morning

Beatrice Daily Sun

The Times and Democrat's e-edition replica of the daily printed pages -- plus more pages -- has become increasingly popular.

We've urged print and online subscribers to check out the product at TheTandD.com as a great complement to our total information package.

Today, we're hearing from a lot of people that rely on the e-edition: Their paper is not there this morning. In fact, the replica of another newspaper is there.

No, this is not some kind of change.

A network issue caused the Beatrice (Montana) e-edition pages to locate on our website. Work is underway now to take down those pages and upload the correct ones for The T&D.

We hope to be back to e-edition normal very soon this morning.

