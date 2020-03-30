T&D Facebook poll: S.C. can do better vs. coronavirus

The Times and Democrat asked our Facebook followers: How do you think South Carolina is handling the COVID-19 virus?
The response: 227 (70%) disapprove and 99 (30%) approve. The primary complaint is that the state has not gone far enough in keeping people away from each other.
Comments include:
- “South Carolina is NOT handling it well. We need to shelter in place!”
- “Shelter in place. You will think twice when your loved one is breathing by a ventilator, and you are unable to visit them to even say goodbye.”
- “Nearly all factories are still open with hundreds or thousands of people in them every day.”
