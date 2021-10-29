T&D earns top award for 2020 tornado coverage

The Times and Democrat's headline called it "Dawn of destruction."

Early on an April morning in 2020's difficult times, the people of Orangeburg County got a shock in the form of tornadoes, one of them an EF3 that killed two people. Homes were destroyed and other people hurt as storms left a trail of destruction in their wake.

T&D reporting, which extended for more than a week, has been honored as the best breaking news coverage among all South Carolina daily newspapers for 2020. The award was presented Friday by the S.C. Press Association during a virtual ceremony.

Just about everyone on The T&D staff in some way was involved with covering the storm story, but special kudos go out to Gene Zaleski, Martha Rose Brown, Dionne Gleaton, Larry Hardy, Bradley Harris and correspondent Donna Holman for their work in the field on the day of the storms and in the days following.

A special note: Kristin Coker of The T&D won a first-place in photo page design for “Tragic Monday,” a print page look at photos from the tornadoes. She also earned a first place among all daily papers in mixed media illustration for her “2020 Farming” special section cover.