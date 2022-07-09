T&D e-edition has new features

Some T&D readers want their news in print. Others prefer the digital format at TheTandD.com. AND then there are those folks finding the daily e-edition to be just what they need.

The T&D e-edition is a replica of the newspaper’s printed pages available at TheTandD.com. It includes all the print pages from that day plus additional pages of content, all in easily accessible form. And e-editions from days before are available quickly for anything you’ve missed.

The e-edition is popular, and we’ve tried to make it even more serviceable.

Some new features:

You’ll see 1 page on your screen. Zoomed in about 30%. Want the previous page, or the next one? Just click the arrows.

Additionally, these menu options remain easily visible and conveniently placed on the page:

The Print and Download buttons: Print or download a page, or the full edition, to read or share.

So here’s how to get T&D e-edition. Go to https://thetandd.com/members/join/

And you can get the daily e-edition delivered directly to your email at no additional cost.