T&D commemorates centennial of women’s right to vote

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Aug. 18, 1920, ratification of the amendment empowering women with the right to vote in the United States, The Times and Democrat is planning two special projects Aug. 16-17.

The Sunday, Aug. 16, edition will include a special edition focusing on the importance of the 19th Amendment, ratification details and local history associated with the women’s suffrage movement. In addition, a number of women of the past century will be highlighted for their importance in and contributions to various aspects of life in Orangeburg County. These small features (or snippets) will look at contributions in various areas including government, education, business and community service.

Following the publication of the special edition on Sunday, a free-to-the-public event will be staged at DORA’s Downtown Market Pavilion in downtown Orangeburg at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter will bring the keynote address, with representatives from the county and the city also speaking. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required, as well as adequate social distancing in the standing-only environment.