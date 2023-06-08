This story is from the 2014 "100 objects in 100 days" series, which you can find via a search at TheTandD.com and via the link with this story online.

With a king for a father-in-law and a grandfather who also served as king, it’s not hard to see how a prince could have a town named after him — even if it is 4,000 miles away.

Born Willem Karel Hendrik Friso in Holland in 1711, historians know him best as William IV of the Netherlands, or more simply the Prince of Orange — the namesake of Orangeburg and today’s entry for “100 Objects in 100 Days.”

Born six weeks after his father’s death, William succeeded to the post of prince under the regency of his mother until he was 20. When he was just 9, he was named a knight of the Order of the Garter, a highly prestigious honor recognizing chivalry.

Three years after his regency ended, William married the eldest daughter of King George II of England. William and Anne were married at St. James Palace in London.

William was related to William III, the King of England who ruled along with his wife, Mary. The latter two are the namesakes of the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

But back to our prince: In 1704, an Indian trader set up a post on the dark banks of the Edisto River in the Carolina colony. Thirty years later, that trading post would be formed into a community when a couple hundred Swiss, German and Dutch settlers set up shop on the Edisto. It was said to have been chosen because the ground was fertile and the game plentiful.

But there was still no name for the trading post on the Edisto. So what better way to commemorate a Dutch prince’s wedding of a year earlier than to name the community after him?

Painted by North artist Coan Culler, a portrait of William IV — the Prince of Orange — hangs appropriately enough at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center, itself resting on the banks of the Edisto River near the location where historians say the original settlement was formed.

The Fine Arts Center itself is the site of a swimming hole that became so popular, a wooden bathhouse constructed in the 1920s was replaced with today’s cement and block building.

The building that houses the Fine Arts Center today was completed in 1951 — exactly 200 years after the prince’s death at the age of 40. But since 1998, it’s also where the prince’s portrait faces the river that transported some European settlers to a village they would give his name.