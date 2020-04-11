T&D ALL-AREA: Tucker, Brunson are 2020 T&D Region Basketball Players of the Year

The two 2020 T&D Region high school basketball players of the year are two classes apart, but both were among the best and most consistent players on courts in the Midlands this past season.
Meanwhile, the two 2020 T&D Region high school basketball coaches of the year both got the most out of the experience and talent of their players. One had a great season with a young team that shows major promise for years to come. The other led his alma mater to back-to-back state championship wins with an unselfish roster full of playmakers.
2020 T&D Region Girls Basketball Player of the Year – D'Mya Tucker of Orangeburg-Wilkinson (averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a senior shooting guard for the Bruinettes, who went 21-5 and advanced to the second round of the SCHSL Class 4A upper state playoffs. Tucker has signed to play basketball at North Carolina A&T State University beginning this fall)
2020 T&D Region Girls Basketball Coach of the Year – Jan Stoudenmire of Orangeburg Prep (led the Lady Indians -- with just 4 senior players -- to an 11-0 start to a 20-9 season that included a second-round game in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament against eventual state runner-up Northwood Academy, only two losses in the November and December portion of the OPS schedule came against teams from Tennessee, won 39-38 in non-region action against eventual SCISA Class A state runner-up Dorchester Academy)
The 2020 T&D Girls All-Area Basketball Team – Shar'dasia Zeigler (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Asia Graves (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Lydia Hofstetter (Dorchester Academy), Savanna Varn (Dorchester Academy), Campbell Delaney (Orangeburg Prep), Bailey Livingston (Orangeburg Prep), Ryn Grubbs (Orangeburg Prep), Jayda Brunson (Calhoun County), Warnazia Russell (Calhoun County), Shy'an Cokley (Calhoun County), Aijalon Wroten (Denmark-Olar), Shatwanna Lee (Bethune-Bowman), Alexis Johnson (Bethune-Bowman), Amberly Way (Clarendon Hall), Dyneka Roberts (Denmark-Olar), Aveion Walker (Denmark-Olar), Abby Montgomery (Holly Hill Academy), Brooke Fennessy (Holly Hill Academy), Daja Summers (North), Zoe Hawkins (North), Kya Wilson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt), Antwanique Walley (Lake Marion), Quanaisha Myers (Lake Marion), Laken Barnes (Calhoun Academy), Rebekah Haigler (Calhoun Academy)
2020 T&D Region Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Russell Brunson Jr. of Calhoun County (sophomore combo guard who averaged 22 points per game, had 11 games of 20 or more points and 10 games of five or more assists, helped the Saints win 17 of their last 20 games for a 20-7 record and an appearance in the second round of the SCHSL Class 2A lower state playoffs)
2020 T&D Region Boys Basketball Coach of the Year – Anthony Reitenour of Clarendon Hall (With five Orangeburg County players among the top six production players on the team, led the Saints to back-to-back SCISA Class A state championship wins, followed an unbeaten 29-0 run to the state title in 2019 with a 22-3 record and another state title in 2020, saw his team touted by multiple publications as the best across all classifications of SCISA in 2020)
The 2020 T&D Boys All-Area Basketball Team – Franklin Winds (Edisto), Dawn Muller (Edisto), I'rek Hartwell (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, has committed to play for Morris College in Sumter), Jamerion Tyler (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler), Malik Palmer (Denmark-Olar), Diontra' Wiggins (Denmark-Olar), James Mingo (Andrew Jackson Academy), Mikey Templeton (Andrew Jackson Academy), Chandler Hayden (Andrew Jackson Academy), Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy), Jordan Simpson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), John White (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Kylic Horton (Clarendon Hall), Traveon Davis (Clarendon Hall, has committed to play for 2020 South Atlantic Conference champion Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee), Jahnarious Snell (Orangeburg-Wilkinson/Clarendon Hall), Zyan Gilmore (Clarendon Hall), Gerlante Robinson (Lake Marion), Detrick Jenkins (Lake Marion), Jabari Sumpter (Holly Hill Academy), Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy), Bradley Washington (Bethune-Bowman), Jabare Perry (Calhoun County), Benjamin Davis (Orangeburg Prep), Tim Junious (Orangeburg Prep), Literyian Tyler (North), Jurvod Wise (North), Wells Fleming (Calhoun Academy), Jacoby Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt), Justin Baxter (Bamberg-Ehrhardt), Ben Stokes (Dorchester Academy), Rhett Mizzell (Dorchester Academy)
