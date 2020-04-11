T&D ALL-AREA: Tucker, Brunson are 2020 T&D Region Basketball Players of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The two 2020 T&D Region high school basketball players of the year are two classes apart, but both were among the best and most consistent players on courts in the Midlands this past season.

Meanwhile, the two 2020 T&D Region high school basketball coaches of the year both got the most out of the experience and talent of their players. One had a great season with a young team that shows major promise for years to come. The other led his alma mater to back-to-back state championship wins with an unselfish roster full of playmakers.

2020 T&D Region Girls Basketball Player of the Year – D'Mya Tucker of Orangeburg-Wilkinson (averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a senior shooting guard for the Bruinettes, who went 21-5 and advanced to the second round of the SCHSL Class 4A upper state playoffs. Tucker has signed to play basketball at North Carolina A&T State University beginning this fall)