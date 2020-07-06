System to bring rain to T&D Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Showers and thunderstorms will be the norm this week as a low pressure system moves through The T&D Region.

The low pressure system could develop into a tropical system as it leaves The T&D Region and moves off the South Carolina coast on Thursday.

"Regardless of development, the low is forecast to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding," the National Hurricane Center states.

The heaviest rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, when

The T&D Region could receive between 1 and 2 inches over the two-day period.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms both days is 80% to 90%.

The rainfall and heavy cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is below average.

There is a 50% of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, with a 40% chance on Sunday. Those storms will be more of a more typical summertime variety, according to the National Weather Service.

