System could bring showers; region expected to warm up by weekend

A small low pressure system is expected to move off the South Carolina coast Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of showers to The T&D Region.

"Although environmental conditions are forecast to be unfavorable for any significant development, this system could briefly acquire some subtropical characteristics before it moves inland Tuesday afternoon or evening," the National Weather Service Hurricane Center reported.

The non-tropical storm is forecast to cause heavy rainfall primarily over northeastern portions of the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even so, The T&D Region can expect a chance of showers each day with rainfall totals above a half an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Cloud cover and winds out of the north will keep temperatures significantly below normal through Wednesday. There is a chance of some record-low high temperatures in the area.

The normal high for Orangeburg this time of year is 88 degrees. Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 72 degrees, while Wednesday’s high is forecast to reach 77.

Temperatures will begin to creep up on Thursday and could reach the low to mid-90s over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny.

