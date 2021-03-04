Switch problem caused OCSD outage

The Orangeburg County School District had a district-wide internet outage Wednesday morning due a malfunction in the network’s main switch.

The switch went out around midnight Wednesday and failed to come back up when it rebooted, according to Merry Glenne Piccolino, OCSD assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships.

Parents were notified of the outage around 8 a.m. via website alert, voice messages and texts. Internet and phone service were restored around 9:30 a.m.

"Technology team members were onsite very early in the morning, while engineers were en route to assist from CISCO," Glenne Piccolino said.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the outage was challenging for everyone.

“As always, though, I know that I can speak for myself, the leadership team and board of trustees in sharing appreciation to our students, parents and guardians, teachers and staff for their resilience this morning” he said.

"I’d also be remiss if I didn’t share our gratitude as well to our Technology and Communications teams for addressing the outage quickly and updating internal and external stakeholders early and consistently throughout the outage," Foster said.