Swingin' Medallions to ring in holiday season at USCA

AIKEN -- Touted as the greatest party band in America, South Carolina's own Swingin' Medallions will ring in the holiday season on Dec. 10 at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) Convocation Center, as the next installment of the Etherredge Center's Cultural Series. As part of the university's 60th-anniversary celebration, audiences have the option of purchasing a dine and dance ticket to enjoy a catered meal or a ticket to the concert only. A cash bar will be available.

Since 1962, the Swingin' Medallions' high-energy style has delighted audiences across the country. Founded by John McElrath, the band's current iteration includes his sons, Shawn and Shane, carrying on the tradition. Featuring an ever-popular horn section, the group effectively blends the sounds and music of yesterday and today. The band has performed throughout the nation in thousands of venues. Their diverse repertoire has made them overwhelming favorites with college audiences as well as the more mature rock and rollers. The Medallions were made famous by their hit record, "Double Shot of My Baby's Love," in 1966, which sold over 1.5 million copies, and remains the signature song of the band, while it continues to demonstrate its timeless quality on radio, television and in motion pictures. "Double Shot" was followed with another hit, "She Drives Me Out of My Mind," and yet another hit, "Hey, Hey Baby."

Audiences will enjoy those hits, and many more, as well as holiday favorites, as the Medallions play the night away. Paul B. Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center, expressed his excitement. "We are thrilled to be able to present the Swingin' Medallions for this dine and dance event. No group captures the spirit and fun of Carolina Beach music quite like they do!" Crook said that with ample room to get up and shag, audiences should come with their dancing shoes on.

Tickets for the Dinner and Show package are $75 and include your choice of grilled herb chicken, grilled salmon with a lemon brown butter sauce, or mushroom ravioli with Asiago cheese sauce. If you want to purchase the dinner package, you must do so by Monday, Dec. 6. Tickets for the concert only are $50. All tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the Etherredge Center website at etherredgecenter.universitytickets.com or by calling 803-641-3305. Walk-up tickets for the concert only will be sold in the Convocation Center box office the night of the show, but patrons purchasing at the door can only use cash or check.

The Etherredge Center was built in 1986 and has since delivered 35 years of Cultural Series performances. Each performance seeks to engage, entertain, and educate its audience. The Etherredge Center is an all-inclusive arts center for an all-inclusive audience. The Cultural Series is made possible through the support of the City of Aiken, WJBF News Channel 6, and Sunny 102.7. For more information on the Etherredge Center and upcoming performances, visit usca.edu/etherredge-center or call 803-641-3305.

