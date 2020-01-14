CHARLESTON – Susan G. Komen South Carolina announces this year’s Swing for the Cure event will take place on Feb. 7 and 8. The event will be hosted by Wild Dunes Resort, and Beachside Real Estate is the presenting sponsor.
Susan G. Komen South Carolina Swing for the Cure is a weekend of tennis and golf fundraising events supporting the fight against breast cancer. Event participants can take part in a Friday night kickoff Oyster Roast and BBQ and then choose to play in either a team tennis event or an 18-hole golf tournament followed by a cocktail reception with a silent auction. Events like Swing for the Cure raise funds that enable women and men access to local resources necessary to detect and fight breast cancer.
“Golf, tennis, oysters and a silent auction -- what a great way to have fun and save lives at the same time! That’s what Swing for the Cure is all about. It’s events like this that have allowed Komen SC to invest more than $11 million in our local communities,” said Lucy Spears, interim executive director of Komen South Carolina.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.KomenSouthCarolina.org or contact the Charleston Komen office at (843) 556-8011.
