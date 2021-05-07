Swim area, river walk suggested for Edisto; city officials gather ideas from residents

Orangeburg officials are looking for ways to improve the public’s use of the Edisto River, which runs through the city.

“We need to do something with our river. And not just cleaning it up. It’s a treasure, along with the Edisto Memorial Gardens,” Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh said during a public forum held last week.

“The river and kayaking, and those types of things, the city starting out can’t carry that load by themselves. That doesn’t mean financially we can’t help, but we need people that like kayaking to help us encourage outfitters to consider going and looking, especially with what’s going on with the county and Lake Edisto,” Singh said.

Orangeburg County is developing a canoe and kayak park on Lake Edisto Road.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said the city is fielding ideas for different types of opportunities.

Edisto Riverkeeper Hugo Krispyn offered support with helping the city improve the river and bringing people to enjoy the river. The riverkeeper works with Friends of the Edisto to advocate for the river.

Krispyn said there is an opportunity to educate citizens and others about the river.