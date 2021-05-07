Swim area, river walk suggested for Edisto; city officials gather ideas from residents

Orangeburg officials are looking for ways to improve the public’s use of the Edisto River, which runs through the city.
“We need to do something with our river. And not just cleaning it up. It’s a treasure, along with the Edisto Memorial Gardens,” Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh said during a public forum held last week.
“The river and kayaking, and those types of things, the city starting out can’t carry that load by themselves. That doesn’t mean financially we can’t help, but we need people that like kayaking to help us encourage outfitters to consider going and looking, especially with what’s going on with the county and Lake Edisto,” Singh said.
Orangeburg County is developing a canoe and kayak park on Lake Edisto Road.
Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said the city is fielding ideas for different types of opportunities.
Edisto Riverkeeper Hugo Krispyn offered support with helping the city improve the river and bringing people to enjoy the river. The riverkeeper works with Friends of the Edisto to advocate for the river.
Krispyn said there is an opportunity to educate citizens and others about the river.
He also expressed concerns about litter along the river.
“We have a problem with litter,” Krispyn said. Krispyn noted that he has encountered several hundred plastic bottles.
Krispyn said it would be beneficial to encourage everybody who uses the river to take trash bags and pick up trash.
Jim Johnson, S.C. State University’s Small Business Development Center region director, stated that the city should consider placing developments along the river that encourage recreational activity.
He said that would attract people from other areas and even from outside the state to the river.
Other ideas from those in attendance, both in-person and virtually included:
• The creation of a rescue force.
• The construction of a river walk.
• The creation of a swimming area.
• The placement of emergency call boxes along the river.
Speakers also expressed a need for debris to be removed from the river.
Evering and Singh thanked the participants for their input and stated that they will continue to involve the public in the process.
