Sweetness of home, horrors of year at war

Larry Hardy of The Times and Democrat spent more than a year serving in Iraq in second war that followed the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This story is from The Times and Democrat of March 1, 2004.
It had been 13 months since he had seen her, held her in his arms, basked in the warmth of her smile.
And now, there she stood only feet away, causing his knees to go weak. He had been worlds away serving his country in Iraq, waiting, dreaming of this moment.
Although he was sorely tempted to do so, he could not reach out to her. The rigid discipline of his training in the U.S. Army Reserves was tested, but he held his "parade rest" command with the 100 or so other soldiers awaiting orders at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to "fall out."
When the command was given to dismiss, however, U.S. Army Reservist Sgt. Larry Hardy shed his soldier's role and became a father again, rushing over to hold his 5-year-old daughter, Camara.
"When I saw her … I can't describe it …. I got weak in the knees," Hardy said. "I about broke ranks to get her. We had sergeants there, we had generals there. But I just wanted to run and pick her up and hold her."
Hardy, a T&D staff photographer and seven-year U.S. Army Reservist, returned from a tour of duty in Iraq on Feb. 22. He served as a part of the 40th Transport Company.
Hardy left Orangeburg on Jan. 23, 2003, for Ft. Lewis, Wash. The company spent seven weeks training and preparing, all the while wondering if they would be called to go to Iraq.
"There was so much uncertainty," he said. "We just prepared for the worst."
That "worst" still seemed distant when the unit was sent to Kuwait in May, 2003. And when the reservists drove their fuel tankers into Iraq, Hardy's company wondered what kind of hostilities they would encounter.
While their primary objective was to keep the Black Hawks, Apaches and Chinooks of the 101st Airborne fueled, they were hardly in a position of safety. Each soldier carried an M-249. The weapons became their best friends.
"I went to the bathroom, she (the M-249) went to the bathroom," Hardy said. "You had to take it everywhere with you."
Each knew a mortar or sniper attack could be launched against the unit at any moment when it was least expected - like the day in Mosul.
That day, the warning flags went up in Hardy's mind when the children playing in the street well ahead of his convoy scattered.
Typically friendly, the children usually waved and smiled at the passing soldiers. Not today. The signs were there. It felt wrong. Something was not right as the tankers snaked their way through the city's congested traffic.
Then it happened.
"I felt the concussion," Hardy said. "You can feel the concussion going through your body, it was that close. I checked to make sure my tanker was okay."
A roadside bomb had exploded somewhere near Hardy's tanker loaded with fuel. The soldiers leapt from their vehicles brandishing their 23-pound M-249s, ready to unleash a torrent of firepower at the enemy.
"I took it off safety and had my finger on the trigger," Hardy said. "I was pointing it at the people in the crowds in case they wanted to shoot at me."
While the soldiers held any potential attackers at bay behind the M-249s, officers checked for damage. Or worse.
The driver of a Humvee suffered a hit. His helmet stopped the fragment from penetrating farther.
"That's probably the only thing that saved his life," Hardy said.
Hardy's automatic rifle rested quietly in his hands.
Bombs would be placed along roadsides with timers. But when a passing convoy arrived and the bomb detonated, the perpetrators would be long gone.
On this day, only one soldier was injured.
Sometimes, it wasn't bombs. Sometimes, the civilian population would throw rocks from multi-story buildings. Sometimes, civilians would shoot at the passing convoys.
"On one mission, we lost nine windshields," Hardy said. "But they told us we couldn't shoot back."
At the end of the day, the soldiers simply did not leave the fighting and go into camp. They gathered in compounds as a security measure, sleeping atop their vehicles.
But at night, in what Hardy called the "hellacious heat," armed insurgents would make their attacks.
"I don't mean to sound callous, but at night, when the mortars would come in, we didn't think anything about it," Hardy said. "You look around to make sure everyone is okay, and you go back to sleep. If it's going to hit you, it's going to hit you."
And when the sun rose over the horizon, the results of the previous night could be seen. Bodies of the enemy combatants lay in the streets.
"If they had stopped fighting, they would have gotten a good meal, they would have still been living," Hardy said. "That's how I saw it. But they kept fighting."
Days lengthened into weeks, weeks into months. Hardy and the rest wondered when - or if - they'd be sent home. They thought when they got to Baghdad that it would be over, they could go home.
"But our company passed through Baghdad and kept going, kept going north," Hardy said.
Then Saddam Hussein was captured on Dec. 12, 2003. Maybe Hardy would be home for Christmas with Camara.
Rumors of troop rotations began to circulate after New Year's but caused little excitement. The troops had heard it before. This time, the departure date was set for Feb. 11.
Then it changed. The departure date would now be sometime between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19. The week prior, the soldiers gave it no thought, thinking it would be another unfulfilled promise.
"But we actually left, packed our bags and left," Hardy said. "We thought, 'In a few hours, we'll be up there (flying home), leaving this country.'"
The excitement and nervousness of actually returning home seemed a remote feeling out there, but the news had not yet soaked in.
"I thought, 'Tonight, I'm going to be home and it's going to happen," Hardy said. "I called my mom on Saturday. Normally, I tell her I love her. But I told her, 'I'll see you tomorrow.'"
Since his arrival, Hardy has traded in his M-249 for a Playstation controller as he spends time with Camara at their Cordova home.
He said he was deeply moved by the sight of so many yellow ribbons around Orangeburg.
While he says he'll claim one of those yellow ribbons as his own, the multitude of others are for those still wondering when the next mortar shell will fall, when the next sniper shot will ring out, or for the next soldier who huddles beside the bloodied body of a child caught in a crossfire.