Sweetness of home, horrors of year at war

"On one mission, we lost nine windshields," Hardy said. "But they told us we couldn't shoot back."

At the end of the day, the soldiers simply did not leave the fighting and go into camp. They gathered in compounds as a security measure, sleeping atop their vehicles.

But at night, in what Hardy called the "hellacious heat," armed insurgents would make their attacks.

"I don't mean to sound callous, but at night, when the mortars would come in, we didn't think anything about it," Hardy said. "You look around to make sure everyone is okay, and you go back to sleep. If it's going to hit you, it's going to hit you."

And when the sun rose over the horizon, the results of the previous night could be seen. Bodies of the enemy combatants lay in the streets.

"If they had stopped fighting, they would have gotten a good meal, they would have still been living," Hardy said. "That's how I saw it. But they kept fighting."

Days lengthened into weeks, weeks into months. Hardy and the rest wondered when - or if - they'd be sent home. They thought when they got to Baghdad that it would be over, they could go home.

"But our company passed through Baghdad and kept going, kept going north," Hardy said.