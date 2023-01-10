Suspect sought in shooting death; Orangeburg man served 2 prison terms

A man who’s served time in prison twice is now facing a murder charge.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are seeking Cristyon “Diddy” Labaron Evans, 35, of Frazier Lane, Orangeburg.

Evans has served two terms in prison. He served six months in 2009 on a domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge and then less than two months in 2021 on assault and drug charges.

He’s now being sought in the shooting death of Ryan Jones, 30, of Treadwell Street on Dec. 30, 2022.

Someone shot and killed Jones around 3:20 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw Jones standing by the passenger side of a car speaking to someone inside of it.

They heard a gunshot and then saw the car speed away toward Amelia Street.

Officers performed chest compressions on Jones until Orangeburg County EMS arrived and determined he didn’t have any signs of life, according to an ODPS incident report.

ODPS is asking anyone who knows Evans’ whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

“Please use caution: Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the agency said in a flyer.

Back on Oct. 11, 2021, Evans pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, pointing a firearm at a person and first-offense trafficking in more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine.

He was originally charged with attempted murder and trafficking in more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, but he pleaded guilty to the other charges instead.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to seven years in prison, but gave him credit for the time he served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since March 9, 2018.

He served less than two months in prison following the October 2021 plea. After he completed that prison term, he was under a supervised community reentry program for six months. That six months ended in May 2022.

His charges stemmed from several different incidents:

• Witnesses accused Evans of firing a weapon five times at two men as they traveled down Charleston Highway on Jan. 8, 2018. Bullets damaged their passenger door, hood, interior and console.

As part of Evans’ plea deal, prosecutors dismissed other charges he faced in that incident: attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property damages valued at $10,000 or more and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• On Jan. 20, 2018, Evans was accused of firing multiple shots at two men who sat in a vehicle in the Chestnut Street Bojangles parking lot. One of the men received five gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors dismissed all of the charges from that incident, which included possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

Evans told police he wasn’t at the scene when the shooting occurred. He said he was asleep on a sofa in his mother’s home.

Evans is a Black male, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 216 pounds.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 1-803-534-2812 or text tips to Tip411 by texting 847411 from a mobile phone. People providing tips can remain anonymous.