Surgical center using new stroke procedure

South Carolina Surgical has been performing a procedure which provides a less invasive way to protect against stroke, providing the community with a clinically proven option for warding off one of the state’s leading causes of death.
Dr. Dion Franga of South Carolina Surgical in Orangeburg described his use of transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, but also touted the importance of his patients realizing “that the time to figure out that you’re at risk for a stroke is not in the back of an ambulance.”
“We’re kind of in the stroke belt here. The Regional Medical Center has an internationally-accredited stroke program. Look at what your risk factors are, undergo the necessary screening measure that can be arranged and modify your risk factors if you can. Understand that risk factors for stroke also have risk factors for other things like peripheral arterial disease and coronary disease,” Franga said.
The general surgeon said the TCAR procedure provides an alternative to two other surgical operations which have been traditionally used in stroke prevention.
“One is to put a stent in from the groin up into the carotid artery. The other has been to make a big incision on the neck and do something called a carotid endarterectomy, or CEA,” Franga said.
“The whole goal there is to improve the type of flow that we see through the blood vessel, to prevent all of that turbulent flow which leads to increased risk of stroke. The stent is designed to open up the blood vessel to give it a very nice smooth laminar flow, and open surgery is designed to do the same thing,” he said.
He said TCAR, however, is among the newer techniques being used in stroke prevention.
“It’s been out for a couple of years now. It is a combination of open surgery with the stent. The times in the operating room are exceptionally fast, and the risk factors associated with it are significantly lower. A lot of it has to do with how the procedure’s done,” Franga said.
The TCAR procedure uses a stent and is inspired by surgical procedures for protecting the brain. TCAR uses direct access to the carotid artery and an advanced system for temporarily reversing blood flow during device delivery.
The procedure begins with a small incision just above the collar bone to expose the carotid artery. A vessel loop is placed to control the artery during the procedure, and a suture is placed for easy closure of the puncture site.
“It’s real important with the newer technique that we use that we actually reverse the blood flow in the brain,” something which the TCAR device does, Franga said.
“The key thing is that the blood flow is reversed through the brain. So anything we do that could break off with any of the other techniques doesn’t happen with this procedure. The blood goes in the opposite direction” as blood moves backward in the carotid artery, he said.
Franga continued, “This procedure takes me about 20 to 25 minutes to do. Traditional carotid surgery is about 45 minutes to an hour for me. Again, femoral stenting, when you go from the groin up to place a stent, is variable. Sometimes it goes very quick and very smooth, and sometimes it takes a little while to navigate through those blood vessels.
“I think it’s important for people in the community to know that these types of stroke resources are available for them. The Regional Medical Center was one of the first few that actually was offering the TCAR procedure and, of course, I’m the only one that does them. So I brought that procedure to the hospital to be able to have a better alternative to the patients here.”
The surgeon said complications with the TCAR procedure are significantly lower than the more traditional operating procedures such as CEA.
“Even patients who are at high risk from underlying lung or heart problems can undergo this procedure and have excellent outcomes associated with it. From a lot of other perspectives, they may not even be a candidate for surgeries with some of the other techniques. So big deal from that standpoint,” Franga said.
The RMC is home to a Primary Stroke Program, a multidisciplinary program that is directed by Dr. Tushar Trivedi, MD, MPH, PhD, a neurologist who is further specialized in stroke.
The stroke program is certified by the Joint Commission and has earned a Gold and Target Stroke-Honor Roll performance status with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally-recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Trivedi said, “Many strokes are caused by a blocked carotid artery in the neck. This is when a carotid endarterectomy (CEA) or a transcarotid artery revascularization would possibly be beneficial. Only surgeons that are trained in these areas can perform these surgeries. Generally, the surgeon is consulted while the patient is in the hospital, or on an outpatient basis, to evaluate and determine if the patient is an appropriate candidate for surgical intervention.”
Franga said, “Typically, most screening measures come in the form of an ultrasound. So that’s a fairly straightforward noninvasive test that allows us to identify patients who may have a blockage in the blood vessels, where they’re amenable to intervention.”
The surgeon said stroke can come in a lot of forms.
“Strokes can be ischemic, meaning not getting blood flow, or they can be hemorrhagic, meaning that there’s a bleed in the brain. They’re still both considered under the stroke. And the hospital here is well equipped to treat, triage and coordinate follow-on efforts for patients, depending on what they have,” Franga said.
“Dr. Trivedi is a neurologist that’s primarily focused in the hospital. So he handles all the in-patient neurology consultations and is stroke fellowship-trained as well,” he said.
“We have coordinated efforts for things that we don’t necessarily do in our facility. We probably maybe have one to two interventions a month that we send down to MUSC. So not a significant number. We probably do five- to six-fold more of those electively, but the types of stroke interventions that we send down to our partners up and down the road are ones that we wouldn’t do here that much anyway,” Franga added.
Trivedi said, "A small percentage of stroke patients need acute neurosurgical management. For instance, in some acute ischemic stroke patients, even if the patient is not a tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) candidate, at times there are surgical procedures that can be offered within 24 hours from the time that the patient was last known normal.
“RMC does not offer neurosurgical treatment, and in that case, we would transfer the patient as quickly as possible to a comprehensive stroke center that offers these procedures. In most cases this would mean a transfer to MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) or Prisma Richland.”
The RMC has maintained its affiliation with the MUSC Health Telestroke Program.
Telemedicine is the use of electronic communication methods, such as telephone, internet and videoconferencing, to exchange medical information from one site to another. In stroke telemedicine, a vascular neurologist at MUSC consults with doctors and patients at RMC.
The RMC’s Primary Stroke Program further provides an inpatient acute stroke rehabilitation program. Stroke patients can begin inpatient therapy and continue after they are discharged.
