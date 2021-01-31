Surgical center using new stroke procedure

South Carolina Surgical has been performing a procedure which provides a less invasive way to protect against stroke, providing the community with a clinically proven option for warding off one of the state’s leading causes of death.

Dr. Dion Franga of South Carolina Surgical in Orangeburg described his use of transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, but also touted the importance of his patients realizing “that the time to figure out that you’re at risk for a stroke is not in the back of an ambulance.”

“We’re kind of in the stroke belt here. The Regional Medical Center has an internationally-accredited stroke program. Look at what your risk factors are, undergo the necessary screening measure that can be arranged and modify your risk factors if you can. Understand that risk factors for stroke also have risk factors for other things like peripheral arterial disease and coronary disease,” Franga said.

The general surgeon said the TCAR procedure provides an alternative to two other surgical operations which have been traditionally used in stroke prevention.

“One is to put a stent in from the groin up into the carotid artery. The other has been to make a big incision on the neck and do something called a carotid endarterectomy, or CEA,” Franga said.