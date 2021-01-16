Surgery dispute goes on; surgeon considers challenging RMC plans for center

"DHEC could clearly see the community benefit of Ambulatory Partners’ plan to stop the outmigration and improve the quality of care in our region," Franga said.

The center would be located on St. Matthews Road, across from RMC. The center would have two operating rooms.

RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg has said the hospital will appeal DHEC's approval of the private center to the S.C. Administrative Law Court. An appeal has not yet been filed.

The hospital has 30 days to appeal the decision if it chooses to take that route, according to hospital attorney Laura Evans.

“The RMC board is aware of its options and still considering what the best course of action would be for RMC and the community,” interim hospital CEO Kirk Wilson said.

Franga says both plans can move forward and continued opposition only hurts patients.

As an example, Franga said he saw a patient with breast cancer recently and had to refer her to a doctor outside of Orangeburg. He did not have the ability to perform the surgery because of the absence of an ambulatory surgery center.