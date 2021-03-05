Surgery center plans contested RMC appeals DHEC decision to allow private facility

He expects to provide a more complete statement once he had had a chance to review RMC’s appeal.

The hospital said it was not easy to appeal the certificate of need.

"RMC’s Board of Trustees fully realizes that it will now be involved in litigation against a member of its medical staff and former member of the Board of Trustees," the hospital said in the press release. "It does not wish to engage in negativity during this process. Instead, it will focus on educating the community so that citizens can have a clear and objective view of the issues involved."

The hospital said that it is a key access point for health care for the community and contributes approximately $258 million annually to the community’s economic system.

Hospital attorney Laura Evans said the hospital will most likely learn when the Administrative Law Court will hear its appeal in the next 45 to 60 days.

“Typically, those matters are fast tracked, but COVID has had an impact on the timing in various courts,” she said.

Evans said the cost of the litigation depends on how Ambulatory Partners responds.

RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the litigation is worth it.