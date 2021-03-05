Surgery center plans contested RMC appeals DHEC decision to allow private facility

The Regional Medical Center is challenging plans for a private surgery center across the road from the hospital.
Although the doctors developing the private center say it will benefit the community, RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.
“The RMC Board of Trustees is charged with ensuring that RMC remain viable so that it can continue to provide vital health care to the community,” RMC said in a release.
“As a rural health care system, RMC faces unique challenges. Rural hospitals across the country struggle financially and a concerning number have closed. With each closure, citizens lose access to essential services and communities lose a vital component of their local economy. A healthy hospital is a sign of community vitality,” the hospital said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental has approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially giving it permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center. Ambulatory Partners is made up of Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi.
RMC also has a certificate of need allowing it to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.
RMC trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to challenge Ambulatory Partner’s certificate of need before the S.C. Administrative Law Court.
In its 78-page appeal, RMC claims Ambulatory Partners’ certificate of need application is “riddled with inconsistencies, inaccuracies, omissions and unfounded and unreasonable assumptions.”
The appeal also questions why the DHEC board overturned a DHEC staff decision to deny Ambulatory Partners’ certificate of need.
“The CON process is a complex one,” RMC said in a press release. “A CON applicant must demonstrate a community need for the proposed facility and describe in detail the volumes of services it expects to provide through its affiliated physicians.”
“As well, the applicant must show that the project is financially sound,” the statement continues. “Ambulatory Partners’ application simply failed to meet these basic requirements. What the application did show was that the facility would have significant adverse effect on RMC.”
Ambulatory Partners says it hopes to capture the patients who are already going elsewhere for surgery and that its services will improve the quality of care in the community.
On Friday, Franga said, “Although we are disappointed in RMC's decision to deter advancing health care in our community, the physicians of Ambulatory Partners remain firmly committed in fighting for the citizens of our community by seeking quality, cost-effective ambulatory surgical care."
He expects to provide a more complete statement once he had had a chance to review RMC’s appeal.
The hospital said it was not easy to appeal the certificate of need.
"RMC’s Board of Trustees fully realizes that it will now be involved in litigation against a member of its medical staff and former member of the Board of Trustees," the hospital said in the press release. "It does not wish to engage in negativity during this process. Instead, it will focus on educating the community so that citizens can have a clear and objective view of the issues involved."
The hospital said that it is a key access point for health care for the community and contributes approximately $258 million annually to the community’s economic system.
Hospital attorney Laura Evans said the hospital will most likely learn when the Administrative Law Court will hear its appeal in the next 45 to 60 days.
“Typically, those matters are fast tracked, but COVID has had an impact on the timing in various courts,” she said.
Evans said the cost of the litigation depends on how Ambulatory Partners responds.
RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the litigation is worth it.
“We don't want a community where we have the haves and have nots,” Richburg said. “It is necessary for us to spend a little money to do that. At the very end of the day, it is in the very best interest of our health care system and the surrounding area.”