Supreme Court upholds Heritage Act; monument dispute in Orangeburg will continue

He issued another statement Wednesday: “The protections over all of our state’s monuments and statues were ruled constitutional and they will remain in place.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas said in 2015 that no other changes would be considered while he was the chamber's leader. After Wednesday's ruling he again repeated that promise.

Lawmakers in 2021 refused to even take the first step toward requests to remove monuments like Orangeburg asking to remove a Confederate statue or change names like Clemson University asking to rename a building that currently honors the late U.S. Sen. “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman, who led violent racist mobs to stop Blacks from voting.

Left undecided after Wednesday's ruling is what might happen if a local government ignores the law. The act included no specific punishment for breaking it. Some Republicans have suggested taking away a local government or school's state funding, but that idea hasn't gained traction in the Legislature.

Charleston did remove a statue of former U.S. Vice President John Calhoun from a downtown park in 2020, arguing the city owned the statue and it was on private land so it didn’t fall under the law. Calhoun was a fierce defender of slavery with a racist view that Blacks were better off owned by other people.