Supreme Court reinstates S.C. ballot witness requirement

As is typical when the Supreme Court acts on an emergency basis, the justices did not explain their decision. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing only for himself, said he agreed with it for two reasons. He said it wasn't for a court to second-guess the lawmakers' decision to retain the witness requirement during the pandemic. And he said that for many years the Supreme Court has "emphasized that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election rules in the period close to an election."

Three other justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — would have required ballots that have already been returned to have a witness signature to count.

The Supreme Court has recently dealt with other cases involving ballot witness requirements for November's election. In Rhode Island, the court left in place an agreement by state officials to allow residents to vote by mail without getting signatures from two witnesses or a notary. But in Alabama, where a court had put on hold in three large counties a requirement that voters get their absentee ballot notarized or witnessed by two adults, the justices reinstated it.

Approximately a dozen states that require mail-in ballot envelopes to be signed by one or more witnesses or a notary.

Associated Press writer Michelle Liu in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Contact the writer: lharter@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5520.

