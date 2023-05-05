Orangeburg's Edna Fischer remembers the excitement that filled the air 50 years ago as a group gathered to plan for the inaugural Festival of Roses.

“Everyone was excited about it,” Fischer said. “It was all well planned. It turned into something I never knew it would turn into.”

Fischer recalls how it all began.

“There used to be a restaurant there on the triangle of U.S. 301 and Cannon Bridge Road,” she said. “The man that owned the restaurant had some idea and he invited a bunch of us to meet with him.”

“He just thought it would be nice to have in Orangeburg because everyone else had festivals,” Fischer said. “He got us all on board and talking.”

There were maybe a dozen people at the initial meeting, including the late T&D columnist Joyce Milkie, Fischer said.

“We had great things planned,” she said. “One of the main things was the beauty pageant. I have the program for that.”

“Girls came from all over,” she said.

Betty Lane Cherry Gramling was the instrumental force behind the pageant in its early days. Gramling was a former Miss USA and first runner-up in the 1956 Miss World competition.

Another draw was the parade.

“It was a nice parade, a big parade," Fischer said.

The parades were among her fondest early memories of the festival, she said. “I remember all the girls on the floats.”

Looking back on the past half century, Fischer said no one would have ever envisioned how the festival has grown or continued for so long.

“No, we never thought about it,” Fischer said. “We were all young.”

Now as the festival observes its milestone anniversary, Fischer is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy.

The reason?

"To support Orangeburg, of course," she said.

Festival of Roses

This year's milestone 50th festival will have more than 100 vendors as well as garden tours, a chance to meet the Queen and Princess of Roses and bingo for seniors as well as plenty of food trucks, sweets, arts, crafts, retail and nonprofit vendors.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the City of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Surfside is expected to perform at the Centennial Park Stage.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Surfside is expected to perform at the Centennial Park Stage.

The festival continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with the same vendors and food trucks and activities on hand.