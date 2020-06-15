Superintendent candidate: ‘It is about children’; Foster says students should graduate with job skills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Shawn Foster says he understands Orangeburg County parents want their children to have a solid educational foundation.

"It is about children," Foster said Monday. "It about the young man and young lady who are standing at a bus stop trying to get to school."

"It is about a parent wanting the very best for their children," he said. "Even though there are barriers along the way and even though there are things they may not understand."

Foster is one of two candidates to become the next superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District. He spoke to the public at three events Monday, including addressing a couple dozen people at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Foster told those gathered that his life was not easy when he was growing up. He grew up in poverty in a single-parent home.

His mother worked and did not drive. She would give Foster a house key tied to a shoe lace and 35 cents so he could take the city bus to the school bus stop.

"I remember my mom always saying, 'You be good, you do what is right, you work hard and you make good decisions,’" Foster said.

He is passing those lessons to his own children.