Sunny skies to greet Christmas parade; Orangeburg spectacle on Sunday

Christmas trees, manger scenes and songs celebrating the birth of Jesus. Those are just a few Christmas traditions.

Another is the annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade, which fills the hearts of residents with the holiday spirit.

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce will present the parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The theme this year is “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The parade will follow its traditional route down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

Orangeburg County Citizens for Life will make at least its fifth appearance at the parade.

The right-to-life organization has “a positive message of life that we want to bring to the community as a whole," OCCL Chapter President Sally Zaleski said.

“The best way to bring that message of life and hope to the community of Orangeburg is to actually be a visible witness to that message. The best way to do that is to be in the parade,” she said.

Zaleski said the parade also provides an opportunity to meet people the group would not normally meet in another way.

The most enjoyable aspect of being in the parade is “seeing the children,” she said.

“The children are always smiling. They are happy,” she said. “They are our future and it brings hope to my heart of what we have to look forward to.”

Zaleski said after a year’s absence due to COVID, OCCL is happy to back in the parade.

“It shows that life is beginning to get back to a semblance of normalcy,” Zaleski said. “We are really happy that is happening this year.”

For parade participants, the lineup will begin at 2 p.m. and floats need to be in place by 3:15 p.m. Participants need to be on the floats by 3:45 p.m.

While the parade is not a rain or shine event, by the looks of it Mother Nature will be very kind to parade goers this year.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 72.

