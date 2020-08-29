Summit focus is closing disability employment gap

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – South Carolina businesses and human resource professionals will be gathering online in October to learn how to close the disability employment gap and build a disability-inclusive workforce.

The Employer Summit, an annual event held by Hire Me SC, will be held online this year on Oct. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Human resource professionals who attend will hear from other businesses on their inclusionary practices and from disability rights activists who have helped create and reform employment policies. Attendees will also learn why disability employment is important not just for society but for their companies, and they will learn how to make the case for disability employment to your C-suite.

“This isn’t just an important social issue, it’s an important economic issue,” said Sandy Jordan, director of employment programs at Able South Carolina. “Although people with disabilities make up about 15% of South Carolina’s population, our state has one of the highest unemployment rates for disabled people in the nation. They are twice as likely to be unemployed, and we need to change this for the betterment of our own economy. People with disabilities can work, want to work, and bring valuable skills and talents to the workplace.”