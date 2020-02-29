Summers announces council re-election bid

David K. Summers Jr. has announced his candidacy for re-election to the District 1 seat on Calhoun County Council.

In announcing, Summers said, "I have always realized and appreciated the fact that this seat belongs to the people of District 1 and I am honored that they have delegated their representation on County Council to me and would ask the voters for their continued trust, confidence and support."

Citing the progress of Calhoun County in providing effective local government, responsiveness to its citizens, reasonable taxes that provide efficient services, needed emergency services and progressive economic development, Councilman Summers is gratified by the accomplishments of Calhoun County and is committed to the further advancement of District 1 and Calhoun County.

"Calhoun County has upgraded its nine fire departments and three Emergency Medical Service stations, including the Creston Fire Department and EMS Station and the Midway Fire Station in District 1,” Summers said. “Through effective planning and using economies of scale for efficient service, all parts of Calhoun County, including District 1, are now linked and served with these emergency services. Of course, this has helped to lower insurance premiums for our residents."

Summers noted the completion of the St. John Recreation Complex.

