Summer storms knock pecan tree into home; wind gusts hit 75 mph

Cordova resident Richard Mizzelle had just taken his clothes off the clothes line and returned to his house when he heard a familiar noise.

"I work with logging so I know what it sounds like when you hear a tree falling," the Squire Drive resident said. "I heard it falling and I tried to make it to the front door but the impact knocked me down to the floor."

He was the only person in his home Saturday when a pecan tree crashed into it.

Mizzelle said he has a plan for the pecan tree's removal that involves logging equipment.

"We are going to grab it," he said. "We have a loader that grabs ahold of trees. We will grab it up there and hold it. It is resting now but if you try to cut anything loose, it is going to come down into the house."

Mizzelle said the tree put a little hole in the roof, but otherwise caused what appears to be minor damage.

"It busted two of the windows out in front of the trailer," Mizzelle said.

He plans to fix the house up and continue to live in it.

Mizzelle is also thankful to be alive.

"God was looking out for me on that one," he said.