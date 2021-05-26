Summer returns: Spray park will reopen; city announces camps, activities

“It’s time to come back to play.”
After a summer of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor says the Parks and Recreation Department is open for business with a full slate of summer activities and opportunities for outdoors recreation in 2021.
Edisto Memorial
Gardens Spray Park
The Edisto Memorial Gardens Spray Park is opening to the general public on Saturday, June 5.
The park will operate daily through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Hours of operation are: 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Private spray park rentals are available after normal operating hours.
New this year, the spray park is offering private rentals to local daycares on weekday mornings prior to its opening to the public.
Summer basketball
Registration begins Tuesday, June 1, for Parks and Recreation's summer basketball league for boys and girls ages 4-14. Registration ends June 11.
Registration is $30 for city residents and $55 for non-city residents. Registration is available online at orangeburgparks.com or in person at 367 Green Street.
Summer camp
A limited number of spaces are available for this year’s summer camp, a four-week camp occurring weekdays from June 14 until July 9.
The camp is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Youth Canteen.
Activities for 6-10 years old include scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, sports challenges, games and guest speakers.
Registration is $100 for city residents and $125 for non-city residents. Register in person at 367 Green St. Registration begins Tuesday, June 1.
Basketball
and soccer camps
Athletic weekly specialty camps for basketball and soccer are planned for young athletes to work on skills and drills.
Basketball camp will be hosted at the City Gym, 410 Broughton St., on June 14-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for boys and girls ages 8-18. Registration is $50 per child.
Soccer camp will be hosted by Challenger Sports at Hillcrest Recreation Complex on June 21-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration is $130 for half-day and $180 for full day. Registration begins June 1.
For more information on basketball and soccer camps, contact Zachary Tarrant, athletic coordinator, at 803-533-6020.
Baseball
and softball camps
Weekly baseball and softball camps for ages 5-12 will be held July 19-July 30 at the Orangeburg Recreation Park at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, located off of North Road.
Registration, which begins June 1, is $40 per week.
For more information, contact Manny Wright, facility coordinator, at 803-533-6020.
Online registration for the basketball, soccer, baseball and softball camps is also available online at orangeburgparks.com.
More information
For more information on all of Parks and Recreation’s activities, including picnic shelter and stage rentals, call 803-533-6020, visit orangeburgparks.com, follow the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook, or stop by the Recreation office, 367 Green St., on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Meredith Garris, program coordinator, for more information about outdoor rentals.
More activities will be announced as the summer progresses.