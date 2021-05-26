Summer returns: Spray park will reopen; city announces camps, activities

Summer camp

A limited number of spaces are available for this year’s summer camp, a four-week camp occurring weekdays from June 14 until July 9.

The camp is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Youth Canteen.

Activities for 6-10 years old include scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, sports challenges, games and guest speakers.

Registration is $100 for city residents and $125 for non-city residents. Register in person at 367 Green St. Registration begins Tuesday, June 1.

Basketball

and soccer camps

Athletic weekly specialty camps for basketball and soccer are planned for young athletes to work on skills and drills.

Basketball camp will be hosted at the City Gym, 410 Broughton St., on June 14-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for boys and girls ages 8-18. Registration is $50 per child.

Soccer camp will be hosted by Challenger Sports at Hillcrest Recreation Complex on June 21-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration is $130 for half-day and $180 for full day. Registration begins June 1.