The Elloree Heritage Museum is offering three summer camps for area residents.

The STEM and Robotics Summer Camps, hosted by Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, have nine slots for the museum, three in each of the following camps: June 12-15 and July 10-13, middle school, grades six-eight; and June 19-22, high school, grades nine-12.

Camps are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch and snacks included. The cost is $60.

Space is limited and the deadline to register is Monday, May 15. Please call 803-897-2225.

Students will learn about all stages of the advanced manufacturing process, including product design, robotics for assembly, transportation, distribution and logistics. They also will be introduced to technologies, including computer programming, mapping (cartography) and robotics.

The 2023 Art Camp, for boys and girls entering grades two through six in the fall, is a painting class exploring nature.

The camp will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday, June 19-21, at the Elloree Heritage Museum, 2714 Cleveland St., Elloree. The cost is $35 per camper and includes materials and a snack for each day. Parents are responsible for daily transportation to and from camp.

Space is limited and the deadline to register is June 12.

Call 803-897-2225 to sign up with a credit card or mail an application and check to Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047.

The Golf Camp for Youth, designed for boys and girls entering grades two through 12 in the fall, is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday, July 24-26.

Space is limited and applications must be received by July 14. Payment must accompany the application. The cost is $40 per camper and includes snacks, drinks and lunch for each day.

Golf Camp will be held at the Palmetto Traverse at Lake Marion Golf Course in Santee. Golf clubs, putters and golf balls will be provided, or campers may bring their own. Snacks, water and lunches for each day are included. Please note any food allergies. Campers will need to wear tennis shoes and collared shirts (like knit golf shirts).

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, parents and family are welcome to join the campers for a presentation of their golf skills and for lunch. Additional lunches are $5 per person. Reservations are required.

Call 803-897-2225 to sign up with a credit card or mail an application and check to Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047.