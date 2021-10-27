Subdivision planned for Chestnut Street in Orangeburg; 40 to 50 homes to be built near Columbia Road

He said it generally takes about six to eight months to build a home.

Sinnett says interest in the subdivision has been very high.

Fonseca said the property has been dormant for at least the past decade and fits in well with Winding Path's business model.

She said the company has purchased land in subdivisions over the last 10 years where infrastructure may or may not be in place.

“We finish them out,” Fonseca said. “We believe in infill. We do develop in the hinterlands and from scratch. Our biggest goal is to go in and finish what other developers were unable to finish and make it a better place.”

Fonseca said when the owners of the property were approached, they were “more than happy to sell it to us.”

Conquest Homes has worked on a number of other subdivisions in the Orangeburg area, including Manchester South, Oakfield, The Palms and Pine Top. Both The Palms and Pine Top are currently sold out.

“The market is very good right now,” Fonseca said. “They are making a good product.”