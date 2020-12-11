Study: Alligators can regrow their tails

Alligators can regrow their tails, according to a new study.

Researchers have discovered that the reptiles, which date back to dinosaur days and can grow 14 feet long or more, can regenerate themselves — not unlike geckos, or the tuatara of New Zealand.

The team from Arizona State University and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries discovered that young alligators have the ability to regrow their tails up to three-quarters of a foot, or 18% of their total body length, according to a study published this week in Scientific Reports.

The interdisciplinary team used advanced imaging technology to explore whether alligators share any of the same regenerative capabilities as much smaller reptiles, they said in a statement. They discovered the answer was yes, though with limits.

For one thing, only young alligators can do it. For another, unlike amphibians, the alligators can't cut off their own appendages when threatened. Gator limb losses occur in fights over territory, cannibalism from larger gators, or damage from interactions with human-made items such as motor blades, according to Science Alert.

The regenerative property also differs from the original tail's structure and from other animals' regeneration methods.