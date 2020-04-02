Students ‘still in my heart’: Edisto Primary holds parade for students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt their students’ routines, teachers at Edisto Primary School decided to bring some levity and joy to the situation by holding a "Hello Parade."

Several teachers recently got into their own cars and followed the district's school buses as they delivered meals.

"We miss them greatly," Edisto Primary School second-grade teacher Amy Thompson said.

About 20 cars participated in the parade, with the teachers waving to their students.

"We followed as many routes as we could," Thompson said. "We stayed in our cars and held up signs and we waved to the children."

The teachers got the idea from social media after some teachers in Columbia did something similar.

As part of the parade, some teachers held up signs like, "Catch a Hug" and "6 Feet A Part -- Still in My Heart."

Some cars also had balloons tied onto them.

The parade was a breath of fresh air for students and teachers alike.

Students shouted "We love you!" and "Thank you!" as the parade passed their homes.