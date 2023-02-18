Students from across Orangeburg County learned about courage, creativity and perseverance earlier this month at the Orangeburg County Community of Character’s 21st annual Fifth Grade Outstanding Character Recognition Program.

Students learned about those good character traits from the keynote speaker for the event, Confidence CEO Gabrielle “GaBBY” Goodwin. A business owner at 7 years old, Gabby sells double-faced, non-slip barrettes and other haircare products.

But the students also got to learn about good character from their fellow fifth-graders.

Schools across the county submitted the names of fifth-graders who embody excellence in character and wrote essays on what character trait they feel is most important.

Participating schools include Orangeburg County School District elementary schools, Felton Laboratory Charter School, and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.

The students honored during the event were:

• Bethune-Bowman Elementary - Dilyn Berry (self-discipline)

• Brookdale Elementary School - Kailyn Stokes (respect)

• Dover Elementary - Jenny Wang (gratitude)

• Edisto Elementary - Temperance Dalton (trustworthy)

• Whittaker Elementary - Xavier McGraw (respect)

• Holly Hill Elementary - Faith Young (faith)

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary - Jayden Clarke (trust)

• Lockett Elementary - Aiden Hughes (optimism)

• Marshall Elementary - Rashaun Davis (courage)

• Mellichamp Elementary - Zi'yhana Gaines (respect)

• Sheridan Elementary - Kruz Gordon (determination)

• St. James-Gaillard Elementary- Ava Ferguson (respect)

• Vance-Providence Elementary School - Maximilliano Castillo (creativity)

• Elloree Elementary- Roberta Hart (respect)

• Orangeburg Preparatory Schools - Leela Reed (honesty)

• Felton Laboratory Charter School - Hailey Darby (humility)

“Opportunities for our students to express positive attributes about themselves, and be honored for their gifts, make me proud to serve them as Orangeburg County School District's superintendent,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a release.

“In OCSD, we are instilling in them that their potential is limitless and that a positive character will help them achieve those successes,” he said.

During her speech, Goodwin was able to discuss the traits that made her a successful entrepreneur.

She mentioned courage as her first step. It takes time and practice, but after a while you’ll have built up confidence to guide you along the way.

“The person that you see now was definitely not the person I was eight years ago,” Goodwin said.

She was shy when she started her journey.

“I didn’t want to talk to anybody, especially not in front of a room like this. I had to push through it and use courage to actually become a confident person,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin has sold products across the nation and in 13 different countries.

Courage “really helps you to achieve whatever goals that you want to see. If you don't have courage, nobody else will have that confidence or courage in you,” Goodwin said.

“You have to make sure that you have good faith in yourself to know that you are, who you are. You're doing an amazing job at whatever you're doing, and then other people will be able to come onto that bandwagon,” Goodwin said.

The next step is perseverance.

Goodwin says that she’s heard the word “no” at many points, but she gets through it with perseverance.

“I've had to learn how to deal with rejection at a young age and one thing that I came up with is ‘NO is just an abbreviation for the Next Opportunity’” Goodwin said.

“There might be many obstacles in your way, but if you continue to keep going and keep pushing no matter what, you'll be able to get to where you want to get,” Goodwin said.

The last step was creativity, which she and her mother used to begin their business.

“We were able to come up with the two-face design, using creativity in our minds and thinking critically and thinking about what ways you can solve problems. Thinking creatively, thinking outside of the box. I don't think anyone would be able to come up with a barrette like this,” Goodwin said.

“We were able to create something that was so unique for people like us because losing barrettes is a generational problem,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin was named 2015 Young Entrepreneur of the Year in South Carolina and, in 2022, she was named Young Entrepreneur of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The program took place in the Jonas Thomas Kennedy Center on Claflin University campus.